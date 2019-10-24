Irma “Jean “ Morgan (July 20, 1933 – October 23, 2019)

YUBA CITY, CA — Irma “Jean “ Morgan, from Gridley, CA, passed away on October 23, 2019. Irma Jean Dixon was born on July 20, 1933 in Hamlin, TX.

She grew up in Carlsbad, NM and married Joe F Morgan in August of 1949. They moved to Green River, WY in 1962, where Joe worked at Stauffer Chemical and later owned Morgan Tire, which Jean helped manage.

After retirement in 1988, Jean and Joe traveled, had a pecan farm, and later relocated to Northern California to be near their grandchildren. Joe passed away on October 30, 2008 and Jean stayed in the area, later living with her granddaughter in Gridley, CA.

Jean is survived by two sons, Jim Morgan and wife Maura, of The Villages, FL; and Owen Morgan and wife Charli, of Green River, WY. She is also survived by her grandchildren Chris Morgan (Brenda) of Casper, WY, Miranda Villanueva (Aldiberto) of Klamath Falls, OR, Jennilee Ruggirello (Joe) of Gridley, CA, and Cullen Morgan (Lindsey) of Denver, CO.

Other survivors include brother in law Wiley Morgan of Green River, WY and his family, as well as great grandchildren Ali, Laci, Tristan, Bailey, Cole, Serenity, Morgan, and Carson, and also many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Joe Morgan, daughter Norma Jean Morgan, her parents Thomas and Irene Dixon, and in-laws Walter and Mary Morgan. She was also preceded by her brother Melvin Dixon, sister Johanna Wilson, bother-in-law Jesse Morgan, and sisters-in-law Ruth Little.

Funeral services will be held November 1st at the Holy Cross Chapel in Yuba City, CA. Viewing is at 10:00 a.m. with the services at 12:00 p.m. Internment will follow at Sierra View Cemetery in Olivehurst, CA.