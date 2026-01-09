Is Your Child Struggling With Everyday Skills?

Pediatric Occupational Therapy (OT) Can Help.

Alliance Therapy & Chiropractic is excited to welcome Taryn Scheef, OTR/L, a dedicated Pediatric Occupational therapist who helps children build confidence, independence, and essential life skills through fun, play-based, evidence-driven therapy kids enjoy.

Pediatric Occupational Therapy may help children who struggle with:

Fine motor skills like writing, cutting, or buttoning

Sensory sensitivities and emotional regulation

Picky eating or feeding challenges

Handwriting and dyslexia-related difficulties

Attention, organization, and executive functioning

Self-care routines, play skills, and confidence in daily activities

Taryn’s approach is client-led and individualized, meeting each child exactly where they are while partnering closely with families. Parents often tell us they see improvements not just in skills, but in confidence, behavior, and smoother daily routines at home and school.

Clinic-Based OT: An Enhancement to School Services:

Clinic-based Pediatric OT is not a replacement for school-based therapy, but a powerful addition. While school OT focuses on educational access, our clinic provides 45-minute, one-on-one sessions with personalized goals, deeper skill development, and hands-on family education—helping children make faster, more meaningful progress across all environments.

Why Families Choose Alliance Therapy & Chiropractic:

45-minute individualized, one-on-one sessions

Play-based, evidence-informed treatment

Strong parent education and carryover strategies

Support that extends to home, school, and community life

Now accepting new pediatric patients

Call (307) 382-3228 to schedule with Taryn Scheef, OTR/L

Available in Green River & Rock Springs

No referral needed in many cases—call us to ask.