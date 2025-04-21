Isa Vasco Captains Team USA to Championship in Italy, Earns Top Honors

MALON, Italy — Isa Vasco continues to shine on the international stage.

The Green River High School junior captained the U.S. U17 ODP National Team to a championship win at the 2025 Torneo Internazionale de Calcio Italia this week. Team USA finished first at the tournament, claiming the title, with Vasco leading the way on the field.

Wearing No. 12, Vasco was named Best Attacker and Most Exciting Player of the Torneo, highlighting her standout performance against elite international competition.

The tournament victory marks another milestone in what has already been a historic year for Vasco, who became one of just a few players from Wyoming to earn a spot on a U.S. Youth Soccer National Team.

Vasco is expected to return to Green River this week after a 10-day trip representing the United States abroad.