Isa Vasco Crowned All-Time Lady Wolves Scoring Leader

GREEN RIVER – Isa Vasco, a sophomore soccer player for the Lady Wolves, achieved a great milestone in her career on Tuesday when she scored her 87th career goal in a match against the Lander Valley Lady Tigers. She became the all-time leading scorer in the history of Lady Wolves soccer. In the same match, she scored three goals which helped her team win.

Vasco came into the game with 85 goals and the record coming into today was 86 goals in a full career. She ended up scoring two goals in the first half alone to break the record and added a third goal in the second half, earning yet another hat trick on the season with her 88th career goal.

Her three goals led to a 3-3 tie with Lander at the end of the second half and the game went into a shootout. Vasco, Claira Kuball, Brynlee Cordova, and Tehya Johnson all made their kicks to give them a 4-3 advantage in the shootout and a 4-3 victory.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

The Lady Wolves are now 9-3 overall and 7-2 in their conference matchups this season.

For the boys, they took their first conference loss of the season. The game was a back-and-forth defensive battle with neither team taking full command of the game until the final moments.

The game was tied 1-1 at the half with Jaxon Morris scoring for the Wolves in the 18th minute off of a nicely placed free kick by Max Hintz, earning the assist.

The two teams would continue to stay vigilant on defense with neither team scoring until Lander’s Bear Blackburn found Finn Richards for the go-ahead score with just over two minutes left to go.

Despite a solid run at the goal in the final seconds, Green River couldn’t tie it up and lost their first conference game of the year 2-1.

The Wolves are now 10-2 overall and 8-1 in conference play. This was also the last home game for the Green River Soccer teams before the state soccer tournament in two weeks. Check out photos from the game and the senior recognition below.