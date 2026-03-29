Isa Vasco Explodes for 10 Goals as Green River Rolls Past Star Valley

Sydnie Eastman (left) and Isa Vasco (right) celebrating after Eastman scored her first goal of the 2026 season assisted by Vasco. SweetwaterNOW photo by Stephanie Peterson

GREEN RIVER — The Green River soccer teams delivered a pair of dominant performances Saturday, overwhelming Star Valley in a home sweep highlighted by an outstanding scoring display from Isa Vasco and another explosive outing from the Wolves boys.

Green River’s boys remain undefeated with a 9-4 victory, while the Lady Wolves followed with a 15-0 win to improve to 2-1 on the season. All three of Green River’s matches this year have been played at home, where both teams have found early success.

The day was headlined by Isa Vasco, who scored 10 goals and added two assists in a remarkable performance.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by:

Vasco wasted no time setting the tone, scoring in the second minute before adding another in the fourth. Just 20 seconds later, she struck again to make it 3-0, then scored once more moments later giving her four goals within the first five minutes of the match.

She continued to dominate throughout the first half, scoring eight goals before the break while also assisting Brookelyn Phillips and Sydnie Eastman, for Eastman’s first goal in her first high school soccer game, as Green River built a commanding lead.

Vasco added two more goals in the second half, even while playing a more defensive role for much of the final stretch, finishing with 10 goals in the 15-0 rout.

Phillips, Eastman, Autumn Sax and Brynlee Cordova also contributed goals as the Lady Wolves controlled the match from start to finish.

Earlier in the day, the Green River boys put together another high-scoring performance to move to 3-0 on the season.

Gavin Mares opened the scoring in the seventh minute, followed by a goal from Tommy Vasco in the 13th minute to make it 2-0. Star Valley answered just seconds later, but Braxton Doak responded in the 16th minute to restore a two-goal lead heading into halftime at 3-1.

The Wolves broke the game open early in the second half. Tommy Vasco scored his second goal to extend the lead 4-1 in the 51st minute, and Izyk Arellano followed less than a minute later. Mares added another shortly after as Green River surged ahead 6-1.

Star Valley added a penalty kick to cut into the lead, but team captain Dominick Littlefield answered with a long-range free kick from about 50 yards out to make it 7-2.

Tommy Vasco completed his hat trick in the 62nd minute and added another goal just two minutes later as the Wolves pushed the lead to 9-2. Star Valley added two late goals, but the outcome was never in doubt.

Tommy Vasco finished with four goals on the day, giving him a combined 11 goals through the first three matches of his high school career. Along with his sister’s 10-goal performance, the Vasco siblings combined for 14 goals in Saturday’s sweep.

With the wins, Green River continues to build momentum early in the season and will now turn its attention to its first matchup against Sweetwater County rival Rock Springs, scheduled for Tuesday at home with the girls at 3 p.m. and the boys at 5 p.m.

Isa Vasco, Lady Wolves

Vasco’s 10-goal performance is the most in a single game so far this season in Wyoming. Her scoring output put the Lady Wolves’ lead out of reach quickly, and when she was playing as a defender, the Lady Braves had a hard time getting by her, which helped secure the shutout.