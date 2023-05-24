Isaac Donald Barber (October 12, 1972 – May 18, 2023)

Isaac Donald Barber, 50, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs for most of his life and a former resident of Colorado.

Isaac was born October 12, 1972 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Donald L. Barber and Kathleen McGarvey.

Mr. Barber attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1991 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

Isaac married Sharon Renee Smith on November 5, 2006 in Casper, Wyoming; they moved to Craig, Colorado, where their daughter, Sobe, was born. They later divorced.

He worked as a welder and a website builder.

His interests included snowboarding, skiing, dirt biking, and camping. He was a personal trainer and enjoyed working out with his daughter.

Mr. Barber also liked teaching others about the Bible. He was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on April 2, 1994 and was a member of the Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Survivors include his parents, Donald L. Barber and Kathleen Barber; one daughter, Sobe Lexia Barber of Rock Springs; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Hubert and Virginia Barber; maternal grandparents, Patrick McGarvey and Virginia Orester; and one aunt, Karen McGarvey.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023 at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness, 150 Mesa Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com