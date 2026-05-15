It Begins: Candidates Start Filing for 2026 Elections

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Candidate filing has started for the upcoming 2026 elections. So far, a few candidates that have already announced their intent to run have filed for various elected offices. Potential candidates have until May 29 to file for election.

Sweetwater County

Only Keaton West has filed for election to the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners. West, a Republican, is seeking his second term on the board, where he currently serves as the chairman. There are three seats up for election on the board, with Commissioner Island Richards having previously announced his intent to seek reelection.

For Sweetwater County Sheriff, Ozzie Knezovich and Rich Fischer have filed as Republicans, creating a contest between the two during the Aug. 18 Primary Election.

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Sweetwater County Treasurer Mark Cowan and Sweetwater County Clerk Cindy Swenson are unopposed in their reelection bids for their respective offices. Newly installed Clerk of District Court Amanda Chetterbock has also filed for election to her office. All three are registered as Republicans.

City of Green River

There is one candidate seeking to become Green River’s next mayor. Former Councilman Mark Peterson is seeking election to the role and is so far unopposed in that bid. Ron Williams has filed for a reelection bid as the councilman representing Ward 1 but already has an opponent in Jason Souza. Mike Shutran has filed for another term in Ward 2, while no one has filed to run for the Ward 3 seat.

City of Rock Springs

In Rock Springs, Max Mickelson has filed for reelection as the city’s mayor. He will have competition when current Councilman Rick Milonas files, as Milonas previously announced his election bid through social media and has some signs already placed in the city. David Thompson has filed for an election bid in Ward 1, being the only person seeking election to the city council at this time.

Federal, State, and Legislative Elections

So far, two Republicans have filed to seek election for Cynthia Lummis’ seat in the U.S. Senate. Jill Edwards and John Allen Holtz, both of Laramie, have filed for election. Other candidates are expected to file, including U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman, who has announced her intent to run following Lummis’ retirement announcement.

Three Republicans have filed for the lone U.S. House of Representatives seat Hageman will be vacating. Frank Chapman, former Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow, and Reid Rasner have filed for election. Others, including current Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray, are anticipated to file.

Only one candidate has filed to run for Wyoming Governor – Democrat Kenneth Casner.

Two candidates have filed for Secretary of State, Republican Rachel Williams and Democrat Bryam McCarty, while State Auditor Kristi Rancines is so far unopposed in her reelection bid.

Two candidates have filed for the Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction position current Superintendent Megan Degenfelder will vacate at the end of her term. Democrat Sergio Maldonado and Republican Chad Auer have filed for the position.

A few local candidates have already filed for election to seats in the Wyoming Legislature. In House District 60, Republican Marlene Brady has filed to seek a second term, while Republicans Scott Heiner and Kenneth Roberts will vie for the House District 18 seat in August. Republican Elizabeth Bingham is the sole candidate running for JT Larson’s House District 17 seat as Larson has opted to not seek reelection. Outside of Sweetwater County, former Sweetwater County Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld is seeking election to the Wyoming Senate, having filed as a Republican for Senate District 5 in Cheyenne.