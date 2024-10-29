It’s an ‘Old-Fashioned Halloween’

Haunted Stroll offers treats & prizes brought to you by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will host “Old-Fashioned Halloween” from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 , starting at the Specialty Clinics at 1180 College Drive, in front of the hospital at 1200 College Drive.

We’re getting back to basics with traditional ghosts and goblins, scarecrows and hay bales. “Halloween Rules!” said Robin Fife, MHSC event coordinator. “Tables and booths will be set up along a designated path. Trick-or-treaters can even decorate little gourds with Halloween stickers.”

This year, children and their families will start the trick-or-treat walk at the entrance to the Specialty Clinics at 1180 College Drive and walk down the sidewalk walk through “Old-Fashioned Halloween,” – in the Dr. Pryich Healing Garden in front of the hospital at 1200 College Drive. They can stop by trick-or-treat booths as they wind their way to the front of the hospital.

An abundance of parking is available at the southwest end of the campus beyond the Specialty Clinics

Motorists are asked to enter the hospital campus via the main entrance off College Drive. This will help avoid the construction that’s underway.

DO NOT enter off Skyline Drive or from the hospital’s back entrances to ensure the Emergency Room and Ambulance entrances are accessible at all times. Please avoid Skyline Drive if you’re attending this event.

For more on this and all Sweetwater Memorial has to offer, go to sweetwatermemorial.com.