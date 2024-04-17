It’s Art’s Way: City to Name Street After Wrestling Coach

Western Wyoming Community College Wrestling Coach Art Castillo and Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson pose for a photo after the city revealed it would name the Grant Street Extension Art Castillo Way. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin

ROCK SPRINGS – The Grant Street Extension will be sporting a new name in the coming months as the city is honoring Western Wyoming Community College Wrestling Coach Art Castillo by renaming it Art Castillo Way.

Castillo is the coach of Western’s back-to-back national championship wrestling team has used the extension as a training area for his wrestlers. Castillo admits watching the extension being built and anticipating how useful it would be for physical training.

“They’ll do all sorts of work (along the extension,)” Castillo said about the wrestlers.

Castillo said he was surprised when the sign was brought out during the Rock Springs City Council’s meeting Tuesday night. Castillo and his wresters were at the Council meeting to speak about his program’s success and receive recognition by the Council.

Castillo said the honor highlights the support the community has given the team, saying he’s mindful of that support every day. Castillo said he and a few friends have joked about the college naming a loading dock after him but said when the sign was brought out at the meeting, he was completely surprised.

“I’m so honored,” he said. “When I saw this, I was completely shocked.”

Mayor Max Mickelson said the city would go through the process of changing the street name in the next few weeks.

Rock Springs resident Carl Demshar said renaming the street is appropriate for the level of success and notoriety Castillo has given the city and Western through his wrestling team.

“Success breeds success,” Demshar said.