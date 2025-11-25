IT’S BACK! TRN Media’s 12 Days of Christmas is underway.

Twelve 8 foot stockings are up for grabs!

PLUS, we will draw for a BIG SCREEN TV on December 19th!

The BEST part? It’s FREE to enter!

WHEN

Winners* for the stocking will be drawn December 18th.
There will be one winner from each location.


Entrants from ALL locations will be compiled and ONE lucky winner will receive a BIG SCREEN TV. The drawing for the TV will be on December 19th.

WHERE

Save The Date Floral
WyHy
Rushmore Furniture
Bookcliff Sales
Wyoming Embroidery & Sporting Goods
Apricot Lane Boutique
Union Wireless
Aaron’s Rent to Own
Mansface Liquors
Badass Brews
Ocean Water Spas & Boutique
Desert View Eye Care

Stop by and enter TODAY!

*Only one entry per person per day at each location.

