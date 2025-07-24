It’s Guns vs. Hoses time, Green River!

Get ready for an epic showdown as the Green River Police Department takes on the Green River Fire Department in a fierce softball battle!

Where: Stratton Meyers Park

When: August 7th, 2025 7:00 PM

Tickets: $5- Kids FREE

All proceeds benefit the Green River High School National Honor Society!

Bring your family, your friends, and your community spirit!

Let’s PACK the stands and cheer on your local heroes!

Who are YOU rooting for — #TeamGRPD or #TeamGRFD?

Tickets for sale at the GRPD!