It’s Heating Up With Pre-Owned Summer Blowout Pricing at Whisler

Start the summer in a new ride from Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac!
Prices on these pre-owned vehicles are lower than low.
💥 Test drive your future ride today.
📩 Message us on Facebook HERE for our lowest price!
Nightfall Gray Metallic 2018 Chevy Equinox
Just $19,906
Sterling Gray Metallic 2014 Ford Fusion
Just $10,549
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Ingot Silver Metallic 2014 Ford Escape
Just $14,999
Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat 2018 Ram
Just $24,297
Black Clearcoat 2015 Chrysler 200
Just $13,395
Onyx Black 2019 GMC Canyon
Just $29,414
Gun Metallic 2019 Nissan Frontier
Just $22,974
Mosaic Black Metallic 2020 Chevy Equinox
Just $24,572
Blue Velvet Metallic 2016 Chevy Traverse
Just $13,995