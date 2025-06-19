It’s Juneteenth National Independence Day

Juneteenth is the newest national holiday. Juneteenth is a holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. June 19, 1865, the day Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced that all enslaved people were free. It’s a day of celebration and remembrance. In 2021, Juneteenth was made a federal holiday, called Juneteenth National Independence Day.

You can celebrate with parades, cookouts, music, church services, and educational events. It’s both a joyful celebration and a reminder of the long fight for freedom and civil rights. How are you celebrating?