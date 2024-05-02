It’s Not Déjà Vu: Rocky Mountain Power Seeks Another Rate Hike, Public Meetings Set

ROCK SPRINGS – Rocky Mountain Power is again seeking a rate increase and will host a meeting this month to explain the company’s rationale for the request.

The meeting will take place May 17 at the Sweetwater County Events Complex Pronghorn Room and will be from 4-7 p.m. Other meetings will take place throughout the state, with the full schedule available through Rocky Mountain Power’s website.

According to the company, rate payers may see up to a 16.5% increase this year, resulting from a 12.3% rate increase request the company filed, as well as a 4.2% federal tax benefit that will end in July. With the 12.3% increase, the company says the average “residential customer using 700 kilowatt-hours per month would see an increase of around $12 per month on their electricity bill.”

The company says the need for an increase is “driven by fuel and wholesale electricity price increases in 2023 that resulted from coal supply disruptions and severe weather.” Additionally, the company claims insurance costs, inflation and a need for infrastructure investments are also behind the rate increase.

The company requested a historic 21.6% rate hike last year, which didn’t include a one-time rate increase sought to cover a one-time fuel cost adjustment also sought by the company. The request drew heavy amounts of criticism from Wyoming residents and policy makers. The company was ultimately approved to receive an 8.3% general rate increase last year by the Wyoming Public Service Commission.