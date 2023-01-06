It’s Not Too Late To Get Your Flu Vaccine

Seasonal influenza activity is high and an annual flu vaccine is the best way to protect against flu.

Sweetwater County Public Health has added additional walk-in Flu Clinics in January and February.

Sweetwater County Public Health, 333 Broadway, Rock Springs

January 10, 17, 24, and 31 from 1-4 pm

and February 7, 14, 21, and 28 from 1-4 pm

Vaccines available: Flu 6+ months and COVID-19 (Moderna 6 months – 5 yrs, Pfizer 5 yr+)

Although it is best to get your flu shot before flu is spreading in the community, vaccination is still recommended. Flu most commonly peaks in February but significant transmission and illness can continue into May.

Most people who get flu will recover in a few days to less than two week, but some people will develop complications such as pneumonia, bronchitis, sinus and ear infections.

To help stop the spread of flu; avoid close contact with people who are sick, stay home when you are sick, cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing and wash your hands often.