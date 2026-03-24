It’s the Annual TRN Media Easter Egg Hunt!

Don’t miss out on the fun! Join us for TRN Media’s Easter Egg Hunt April 1st (no joke!).

It’s FREE and open to kids 0-12 with four age divisions.







WHEN Wednesday, April 1st

4:30 pm WHERE Advertisement - Story continues below... Evers Park/Expedition Island

Registration at Evers Park from 4:00-4:25 p.m. with the hunt starting at 4:30 p.m. sharp.

Thank you to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and WyHy Federal Credit Union for supplying over 2,000 eggs!

Thanks to our major event sponsors: We Soda, Window and Door Store, High Desert Pawn, Napa Auto Parts, Flaming Gorge Automotive, Arnold Family Chiropractic, Arctic Circle, Hitching Post Restaurant, Green River Bowling Center, High Point Counseling, Whisler Chevrolet, Apricot Lane & Boutique, Wyoming Embroidery and Sporting Goods, New York Life agent Robbie Lee, White Mountain Lumber, Harts and Flowers, Aspen Mountain Medical Center, Allstate Insurance agent Elysha Dean, Pickin’ Palace, Rock Springs IV, Taco Time, Green Island Gym, 307 Nutrition, Commerce Bank of Wyoming, LR Communications, Tegler & Associates-Tiffany Munk, Bernie’s BBQ, State Farm agent Cody Pierpoint, McFadden’s, Desert View Eye Care, and Trailhead Guns.