It’s Time for SCSD No. 2 K-5 School Registration

As we round out the summer, it’s time to register your K-5 student for the 2020-2021 school year!

Registration for new and returning K-5 students will be held on Thursday, July 30th from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Friday, July 31st from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at their home schools. 

  • If you do not know your home school, please call Central Administration at (307) 872-5500.
  • To check where your home school is located, please go to www.swcsd2.org, then to “parents” and then “School Boundaries” and you will see a map that shows the designated school boundary areas. 

