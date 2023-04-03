It’s Time for SCSD No. 2’s Kindergarten Roundup!

If your family is new to the District and if you have not already registered for the 23/24 school year, please visit at least one of your children’s schools, or contact a school by phone/email to receive a link to our on-line registration system or to make an in-person appointment.

See our website www.swcsd2.org (click on Menu then the Registration button)

for school boundaries and school contact information.

Early registration will not only assist the District in determining seat counts, but will help ensure the best chance for your child to attend their home school or have a voluntary transfer application approved due to class size restrictions.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Visit www.swcsd2.org here for more information.

IMPORTANT KINDERGARTEN INFORMATION

Per Wyoming Statute 21-4-302 (b) Effective August 1 st 2021 a pupil may register in kindergarten in the public school of this state in the year in which his fifth birthday falls on or before August 1st, or September 15th if pursuant to an approved request under W.S.21-3-110

Per Wyoming Statute 21-3-110(a)(xxxviii). Effective August 1, 2021 “school districts must” Establish a process in policy to approve or deny request’s made by a pupil’s parent or guardian based on the pupil’s kindergarten readiness assessment score to assess whether the pupil is sufficiently mature to be admitted to the applicablegrade.

Sweetwater School District #2 is asking all parent/guardian(s) to register their child born on or before September 15, 2018. Schools will be using information in these applications to contact parent/guardian(s) to setup a screening date to determine kindergarten readiness.

Registration does not guarantee enrollment approval on children born after August 1

What to include with the registration process:

Certified Birth Certificate (must be received prior to 8/16/23)

Immunization Record (must be received prior to 8/16/23)

Utility statement with proof of address

NOTE: New students KG-12th grade for 23-24 may register at any time as well. Please contact your school for the registration link.