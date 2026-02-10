Unstoppable

North America’s Premier Track and Field event.

Feb. 19-21 2026

ICCU Dome

Idaho State University

Good traditions like good habits generally lead to good outcomes. Forty-six years ago, an event was held in Pocatello with little fanfare. Attendance was good, not great. The next year attendance grew modestly. It didn’t appear to be a tradition in the making.

However, word spread among the track & field community about the quality of the event, especially the dedication and prowess of the volunteers and it soon became apparent that the Simplot Games were unstoppable. Talk about good outcomes…just ask our young track athletes from Sweetwater County or any of the over 2,000 of their peers who are headed to town how they feel. They’ll tell you that the Simplot Games is an event like no other.

These young athletes’ zeal for life and their desire to compete and do their best is unstoppable. The men and women of Simplot’s Rock Springs Plant are also unstoppable. They always rise to the challenge to help make this amazing high school track and field event a reality.

Yes, it’s time for the 46th Annual Simplot Games, in the ICCU Dome, February 19th through the 21st. Admission is free.