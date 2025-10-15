It’s Time for TRN Media’s Annual Big Bull Contest

It’s not about the size of the bull…

Wait, it totally is.

Show off your 2025 elk harvest and see how it measures up. 📏

You could take home an incredible prize to accompany your new rack!

Contest Categories

Overall Grand Prize Winner

Men’s Division

Women’s Division

Youth Division

+ Drawings for several other incredible prizes!

CHECK SWEETWATER NOW FOR PHOTOS AND RESULTS

Contest Rules

Contest runs from October 1st to November 30th, 2025. Bull elk must have been harvested in the state of Wyoming during the 2025 Wyoming hunt season. Contest is open to WYOMING RESIDENTS who reside in Sweetwater, Uinta, Sublette, Lincoln and Carbon counties. Winners will be determined by total score from measurement. Measurement will be taken as follows: Left beam (top of the burr to tip taken on the back side of main beam) Right beam (top of the burr to tip taken on the back side of main beam) Widest point from inside main beam to main beam Circumference of left base above the burr Circumference of right base above the burr

Total points of antlers (antler points must be at least 1 inch long measured from the main beam) Example: 6×6=12 points, 6×7=13 points

All entries agree to have picture taken. Picture will be posted to The Radio Network Facebook page. All entries must show valid 2025 Wyoming elk license. All entries must show proof of residency (such as Wyoming drivers license). All hunters 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult. All contest results are final as judged by TRN Media. Measurements will be taken Monday-Friday from 8am to 5pm by APPOINTMENT

All competing antlers must be attached to the head. If proof can be submitted that antlers cut from the head or a boiled out head are from a 2025 harvested animal (i.e. photos with date, meat fragments on skull), TRN Media judge will waive this rule. (Skulls that have been boiled out qualify however, proof must be provided that it is a 2025 harvested animal. For example: written statement from the taxidermist that boiled out the skull.)

Thank you to our wonderful sponsors:

Aaron’s Rent to Own, Rushmore Furniture and Appliance, Rock Springs Honda Toyota KTM, Edward Jones Justin Flores, Pickle’s Discount Matress, BRC Family Hearing Solutions, Rocky Mountain Discount Sports, State Farm Victor Hiler, Daniel’s Jewelry, R&B Meats, Les Schwab Tires, Muley Fanatics Foundation, Riddle’s Jewelry, Bucky’s Outdoors, Southwest Wyoming Wool Warehouse, Broadway Burger Station, Rock Springs Chiropractic Health.