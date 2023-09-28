It’s Time to Paint Our Towns Pink for Cancer Awareness

ROCK SPRINGS — The staff at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is inviting the community to help kick off their Paint the Town Pink event as the cities of Rock Springs and Green River proclaim October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

A series of events will take place during October including the annual decorating contests among Rock Springs and Green River businesses.

Paint the Town Pink will commence in Rock Springs on Wednesday, Oct. 4, with a community ribbon-tying event from 4-6 p.m. and a proclamation for the community at 5:30 p.m. at the hospital. Rock Springs community members are invited to tie a ribbon for all cancers to show support and learn about screenings.

The Green River ribbon-tying ceremony will be Thursday, Oct. 5, from 4-6 p.m. at the clock tower downtown with the proclamation at 5:30 p.m. Green River residents are encouraged to join the hospital staff by tying a ribbon to the Paint the Town Pink display to support the fighters and survivors, and to remember those taken by all types of cancers.

Additionally, both Rock Springs and Green River businesses are encouraged to participate in the hospital’s annual Paint the Town Pink Breast Cancer Awareness campaign by decorating their storefronts in pink during October. Businesses with the best decorations will be awarded a traveling trophy at the end of October, along with bragging rights for the rest of the year.



Amber Kramer State Farm was voted the 2022 Paint the Town Pink winner in Rock Springs, which was for the second year in a row. Courtesy photo

One winner per city will be chosen. The public will have a chance to vote online for their favorite storefront decor in each city.

Businesses have until midnight Monday, Oct. 19 to enter, the hospital asks that you send one high-resolution photo of your storefront to lwarren@sweetwatermemorial.com. Include the name of the business, street address, city, and phone number. Keep in mind, only one photo will be used in the online public voting.

Voting will be on the hospital’s Facebook page, at @MHSChealthcare, from Oct. 23-25. You will be able to simply swipe through the photos and like just one. The winners will be announced Oct. 31, and recognition and a traveling trophy will be awarded.

These events are made possible through a grant from the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative and support from Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and the Memorial Hospital Foundation.