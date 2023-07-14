It’s Time to Register for the 16th Annual KD Foundation Color Rush Fundraiser!

Join the Fight Against Juvenile Diabetes at the KD Foundation Color Rush Fundraiser on Saturday, September 16th, 2023!

The KD Foundation has been assisting Sweetwater County Juvenile Diabetics since 2007.

The KD Foundation understands the financial burden that comes with a Type 1 Diabetes diagnosis and we are committed to helping ease this burden. The foundation provides hardship grants to assist these families with the cost of medical supplies or charges incurred with this diagnosis. We also offer scholarships for continuing education, registration fees to diabetes camps and free medical alert jewelry or tattoos.

We are currently preparing for our 16th Annual Walk/Color Rush Fundraiser and BBQ. In 2022, over 700 participants walked/ran the streets of Rock Springs while being doused in bright – colored powder! (a color-free option is available.)

This fundraiser is a great opportunity for all ages to be active and support a worthy cause,

so gather your family and friends for a colorful day of fun!

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Email kdfoundationswco@hotmail.com

or

Register at Daniel’s Jewelry, 617 Broadway.

Tue – Fri: 10 am-6 pm, Sat: 10 am-4 pm

COLOR RUSH

Saturday, September 16th

11:00AM LOCATION

Bunning Park

Rock Springs

BBQ to follow!

Call (307) 362-8040 or (619) 988-1660 or (307) 922-3379 for more information about the Walk/Color Rush.

Since 2007 we’ve been encouraged and humbled by the outpouring of generosity and support from our community. Remarkable people, small businesses and corporations have all stepped up to support the juvenile diabetics of Sweetwater County. We believe there is great support in numbers and with the help of our generous community, we are able to keep this event and all of its life changing benefits running strong.

If you would like to sponsor the event and have your business name printed on the Color Rush t-shirts, please download and submit the sponsorship form.

Team or Individual Registration

If you would like to participate in the COLOR RUSH FUNDRAISER as an individual or team:

View the Team Info here:

and please fill out the 2022 Registration Form here:

and return it to Daniel’s Jewelry at 617 Broadway or email: kdfoundationswco@hotmail.com.

Please submit donations/pledges to Daniel’s Jewelry no later than time of t-shirt pick-up.

Please make checks payable to: KD Foundation

The KD Foundation is a 501C3 non-profit organization and 100% of all proceeds stay in Sweetwater County.

We appreciate your support and look forward to hearing from you.

If you have any questions or would like to volunteer,

please contact us at (307) 362-8040 or (619) 988-1660 or (307) 922-3379.



Follow the KD Foundation on Facebook HERE



“Steps to Make a Difference”

.