It’s time to schedule your Health Fair screenings at Castle Rock Medical Center!

Castle Rock Medical Center is gearing up towards our annual health fair!
Whether it’s time for your general health screening, or you have risk factors that might prompt a more specific test, the month of February provides many opportunities for discounted lab testing.
We offer the convenience of scheduled appointments as well as walk-in days.
Testing dates:
By Appointment
Fridays, February 8th and 15th
6:30 am – 7:45 am
Saturdays, February 9th and 16th
6:30 am – 9:00 am
Walk-In
February 4th-15th
8:00 am – 5:00 pm
Discounted Tests Offered
- General Health Screen $40
- TSH (Thyroid Stimulating Antigen) $28
- PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) $28
- Testosterone $30
- Hemoglobin A1C $20
- Hemogram (blood cell count) $10
- Vitamin D $40
- Blood Typing $15
- Hepatitis C $30
- Bone Mineral Density $75
- Body Comp Analysis $20
You should not have anything to eat except water for 8-10 hours prior to the blood draw.
**Continue medications as prescribed.**
Diabetics should NOT fast and should follow normal therapy.
Your results will be ready for pick-up at our annual health fair, February 23rd, when you’ll also have an opportunity to review your results with one of our providers.
