It’s Time to Submit Your Kindergarten Registration for SCSD No. 2!

Sweetwater County School District No. 2 is now holding kindergartner registration. Please enroll now if you have a child who will be five years old on or before *September 15, 2024.

How to Register:

If you have another child currently attending school in the Sweetwater SD#2 system:

• If any of your currently enrolled children are in grades Kindergarten through 4th grade, please contact that child’s school to receive a link to our on-line registration system.

•If you live outside of this school’s boundary, this option is only good through April 5, 2024. After this date all incoming Kindergarten students must enroll in their home boundary school.

• If all of your currently enrolled children are in grades 5th through 12th, please contact your incoming student’s home elementary school (per School Boundary Map).

If you do not have a student currently attending Sweetwater SD#2:

• Please contact your incoming student’s home elementary school (per School Boundary Map).

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Visit www.swcsd2.org here for more information.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Early registration will not only assist the District in determining seat counts, but will help ensure the best chance for your child to attend their home school or have a voluntary transfer application approved due to class size restrictions.

Per Wyoming Statute 21-4-302 (b) Effective August 1 st 2021 a pupil may register in kindergarten in the public school of this state in the year in which his fifth birthday falls on or before August 1st, or September 15th if pursuant to an approved request under W.S.21-3-110

Per Wyoming Statute 21-3-110(a)(xxxviii). Effective August 1, 2021 “school districts must” Establish a process in policy to approve or deny request’s made by a pupil’s parent or guardian based on the pupil’s kindergarten readiness assessment score to assess whether the pupil is sufficiently mature to be admitted to the applicablegrade.

Sweetwater School District #2 is asking all parent/guardian(s) to register their child born on or before September 15, 2019. Schools will be using information in these applications to contact parent/guardian(s) to setup a screening date to determine kindergarten readiness. Registration does not guarantee enrollment approval on children born after August 1, 2019.

NOTE: If you wish to transfer to another elementary school for the 24/25 school year, a request must be on file and may not be decided upon until August 2024 due to seat availability.

New Students for Grades 1-12 may register at any time as well. Please contact your school for the online registration link.

NOTE: A birth certificate and immunization record is required. If these documents are not available during the on-line registration process, you will still be able to submit the application. Receipt of these documents must be prior to the first day of school, or the student will not be able to attend. Online registration must be completed by a parent/guardian.

What to include with the registration process:

Certified Birth Certificate

Immunization Record

Utility statement with proof of address

NOTE: New students KG-12th grade for 24-25 are encouraged to enroll as soon as possible.