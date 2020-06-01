It’s Time to Try Your Hand at Foot Golf!

Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Department is hosting your new favorite activity.

Starting June 2, 2020 from 4-9pm you and a group of friends can play Foot Golf at the White Mountain Golf Course EVERY TUESDAY!

Adults $5
Seniors $4
Youth $3

Soccer Ball Rental $2
(Rentals are limited. Please bring your own if possible!)

*Tee times are optional and may be made by the players if desired.

**NO CLEATS are allowed.

Foot What?

Foot Golf is a sport in which players kick a soccer ball into a cup in as few shots as possible. The game combines two great sports: soccer and golf.

It’s loads of fun. Come out and play!

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

