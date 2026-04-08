Ivie Retires After 11 Seasons Leading Green River Boys Basketball

GREEN RIVER — Laurie Ivie announced her retirement from coaching Wednesday, bringing an end to an 11-year run as head coach of the Green River High School boys basketball program and a 27-year coaching career.

Ivie, who took over the program in the 2015-16 season, guided the Wolves through a significant turnaround. When she assumed the role, Green River had not won a game in the previous two seasons. In her final year, the 2025-26 campaign, the Wolves finished 18-9, the program’s highest win total and best winning percentage since the 2008-09 season.

That 2008-09 team, coached by Rick Carroll, went on to place third at the state tournament. While Ivie’s teams did not reach that same finish, she led Green River to four state tournament appearances during her tenure and was named 4A West Coach of the Year this season.

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In an email sent to SweetwaterNOW, Ivie reflected on the decision to step away from the program.

“After 27 years of coaching, 11 years as the head basketball coach of the Green River Wolves, I have made the difficult decision to retire from coaching,” Ivie wrote. “This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but I know in my heart that it is the right time for me to step away and allow someone else to lead this incredible program into the future.”

Ivie expressed gratitude for her time leading the Wolves and the relationships built along the way.

“I am so incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have led this team and helped build this program,” she wrote. “Coaching at Green River High School has been one of the greatest honors of my life, and the memories I have made inside the walls of this gym are among the most cherished I will ever have. Watching young men grow, compete, and become leaders has been the most rewarding part of this journey.”

She added that her connection to the program and community will continue even after stepping away from the sidelines.

“While I am stepping away from coaching, my love for my coaches, my players, this program, and this community will never fade,” Ivie wrote. “I am excited to watch the continued success of Green River basketball and to cheer on the Wolves from the stands.”

“Thank you for 11 unforgettable seasons, and for the support you have given along the way,” she wrote.