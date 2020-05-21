J.R Simplot Congratulates the Class of 2020

The J.R Simplot family would like to congratulate all Simplot employee graduates and the entire Class of 2020 on their achievements.

Graduation is an accomplishment that takes hard work and dedication.

Although this year’s graduates are facing unfortunate circumstances, they deserve every bit of recognition for how far they’ve come.

⭐️ J.R Simplot Employee Graduates

🎓 Ross Brown l Rock Springs High School

🎓 Misty Upchurch l WWCC Associate of Nursing

🎓 Kaylee Hardesty l UW BS in Mathematics and BS in Accounting

🎓 Dominic Long l Rock Hills High-Maikato, KS

🎓 Blaine Corona l Black Butte High School

🎓 Hanna Ahuja l UW Bachelors of Science in Physiology

🎓 Alaina Maiers l Green River High School

🎓 Chandra Brady l Manila High School

🎓 Haley Long l Rock Hills High-Manikato, KS

Congratulations to you all, YOU DID IT! 🎉

