J.R. Simplot Says ‘Thank You’

The Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic brought uncertain and worrisome times for us all.

The J.R. Simplot Company would like to thank all of their 284 employees who have continued to show hard work, dedication and commitment during this difficult time.

J.R. Simplot Company places the highest value on Wyoming workers, their families and our communities.

For this reason, each Simplot employee family has been been given a $20 Chamber gift card to so that they can continue to support local businesses during the Coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

We’re all in this together, and Simplot greatly appreciates the contributions from their employees and community partners.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.