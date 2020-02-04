Jack D. Hunter (August 23, 1950 – February 2, 2020)

GREEN RIVER — Jack D. Hunter, 69, of Green River, Wyoming passed away at his home February 2, 2020.

He was born August 23, 1950 in Montpelier, Idaho, the son of David Lawrence and Ruby Sizemore Hunter. He graduated from Pocatello High School with the class of 1968.

Jack married Carla Ann Bartlett on December 4, 1967 in Pocatello, Idaho. He was employed by Jim Bridger Power plant as a boilermaker for 31 years before retiring in 2015.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed golfing, woodworking, his grandchildren and his great-granddaughter.

Survivors include his wife Carla Hunter of Green River; sons Troy Hunter and wife Kim of Elko, NV and Travis Hunter and wife Natalie of Wellington, CO; daughter Tracie Fuss and husband Jason of Green River; brothers Glenn Hunter and wife Nancy of Georgetown, ID and Danny Hunter and wife Lourene of Stansbury Park, UT; brother in-law Steve Bartlett and wife Marella of Pocatello, ID; sister in-law Cindy Myers and husband Mike of Pocatello, ID; grandchildren Hauna & Ayden Hunter, Chantel Jacaway and husband Danny, Jachob & Abigail Fuss, and Brooks Hunter; great-grandchild Huntley Jacaway; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents David Lawrence and Ruby Hunter, father and mother-in-law Carl and Nelle Bartlett, brother Gerald Hunter, nephew Jeff Hunter, great-nephew Sidney Wallentine.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1000 W 4th N, Green River, WY. A viewing will be held 6-8 pm Friday, February 7, 2020, and one hour prior to the services at the church on Saturday.

Interment will take place in the Riverview Cemetery, Green River. Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.