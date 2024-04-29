Jack “Dylan” Covington (November 19, 1990 – April 26, 2024)

Jack “Dylan” Covington, 33 passed away Friday, April 26, 2024 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs for 10 years and a former resident of Green River, Wyoming. He died following a vehicular accident.

He was born November 19, 1990 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Glen Eldon Covington and LeeAnn McLain Covington.

Dylan attended schools in Green River and was a 2009 graduate of Expedition Academy.

He married Misty Lee Bingham May 4, 2017 in Reno, Nevada.

Dylan worked for Fremont Motors for seven years as an Auto Technician.

He enjoyed wood working, playing pool, camping, fishing, and was an avid New York Jets Fan. His daughter was the light of his life and he loved spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife Misty Covington of Rock Springs, Wyoming; parents, Glen and LeeAnn Covington of Fort Bridger, Wyoming; one brother, Jace Covington of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Avelyn Covington of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one stepdaughter, Zoe Botz of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two step sons, Matthew Botz Jr. of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Zane Botz of Rock Springs, Wyoming: maternal grandparents, Ray and Pat McLain of Green River, Wyoming; paternal grandparents, Eldon and Arlene Covington of Fort Bridger, Wyoming; several aunts; uncles and cousins.

Funeral Services will be conducted Friday, May 3, 2024, at 1 p.m., at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside services and interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.