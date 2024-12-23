Jack E. Kaumo (November 13, 1935 – December 21, 2024)

Jack E. Kaumo, 89, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 at his home. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs.

Jack was born Nov. 13, 1935 in Rock Springs; the son of August Kaumo and Dorothy Godber Kaumo.

He attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1954 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

Jack married Marcia Clark and they later divorced. He married Carol Jean Wilkison who preceded him in death. Jack then married Sandy Beardsley and they later divorced. He married Michaela Taucher January 5, 1978 in Rock Springs.

Jack served in the United States Marines.

He worked for Anderson and Son Trucking for many years as a truck driver and mechanic until his retirement Nov. 13, 2000. His CB radio handle was SMILIN’ JACK.

Jack was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community and Knights of Columbus.

He enjoyed fishing and camping at Dutch Joe and Sweetwater, word puzzles, solitaire, loved watching his Broncos and Notre Dame, being a mechanic, arrowhead hunting, trips exploring Wyoming and going to Devils Tower. He loved being an usher at church on Sundays.

Survivors include his four sons, Jack S. Alexander and wife Marguerite of Pinedale, Jack A. Kaumo, Joe M. Lison and wife Jill of Rock Springs, and Jon P. Lison and wife Lisa of Rock Springs; one daughter, Teri Crnich and husband Fred of Rock Springs; two brothers, Joe Kaumo of Pinedale, and August Kaumo and wife Carol of Rock Springs; 14 grandchildren, Jennifer Poindexter, Celeste Poindexter, Tara Demars and husband Richard, Jamie Moore and husband Jeremy, Stephanie Harford and husband Steve, Emilie Schiffermiller, Asa Lison and wife Caitlyn, Ely Lison, Averi Lison, Elloree Lison, Jennifer Lison, Jonci Lison and companion Kaylee Hughes; 29 great grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters and son in law, Nadine and James McGuire, and Tammy Lison; one sister in law, Donna Kaumo; two former wives, Marcia Clark and Carol Jean Wilkison; one granddaughter who died in infancy, Ryan Nicole.

Cremation will take place. A celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.

