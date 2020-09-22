Jack L. May (January 29, 1941 – August 15, 2020)

Jack L. May, age 79 of Las Vegas, Nevada passed away on August 15, 2020.

Jack was born in Sterling, Colorado to Henry and Lyra May.

After graduating high school he volunteered to serve his country in the Marine Corps as an artillery scout/observer in Okinawa and was honorably discharged in 1964.

He embarked on a career with the Union Pacific Railroad and met the love of his life Barbara (Williamson) soon after, with a career spanning over 40 years and a love that lasted a lifetime.

An avid golfer and family man, he survived by his wife, Barbara (Williamson); two sons Dan and Dirk; a brother Robert; a sister Pat; four grandsons Matt, Zach, Michael and Cullen; one granddaughter Sandra; one great grand-daughter and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and his best friend companion his dog Rocky.

Private Services in Las Vegas have taken place.