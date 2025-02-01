Jack Lee Rickman (February 24, 1966 – January 24, 2025)

Jack Lee Rickman, 58, passed away January 24, 2025 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was born on February 24, 1966 in Ventura, California, the son of Mallie and Joyce Rickman, known well throughout the Ventura community as Rick and Jody Rickman.

Jack graduated from Buena High School with the class of 1984, and married Karen Lisa Wolfe in Las Vegas, Nevada, on February 28, 1987. They were inseparably in love from the day they met. He worked as a butcher in various grocery stores in Ventura for the duration of his career.

He was a coach for the Ventura Packers Little League Football Program for many years while his children were young. He had a profound love of sports, which included hockey, football, and baseball. His favorite teams were the Philadelphia Flyers, the Chicago Bears, the Texas Longhorns, the LA Dodgers, and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Jack was an avid knowledge seeker, talking fondly of fantasy books he had read over the course of his life, and enlightening everyone with his love of mythology, which he shared with his daughter, Kristyn. They spent many hours laughing, playing darts, debating folklore, and discussing historical events.

He loved 80’s rock metal, and exposed his children to awesome music. He was a wonderful guitar player and could play a mean “Last in Line” intro that would impress Ronnie James Dio himself. He played in several local Ventura bands while working and raising his children, who thought he was the biggest, most famous rock star of them all.

Survivors include his wife Karen Rickman of Rock Springs, WY; son Jacob Lee Rickman of Ventura, CA; daughters Kristyn Lee Rickman of Rock Springs, WY, Kendra Lynn Rickman of Ventura, CA; brother Doug Rickman of Las Vegas, NV; and beloved grandchildren Kaycie Muniz, Chase Muniz, and Kendall Rickman.

He was preceded in death by his father Mallie Rickman, Jr., mother Joyce Rickman, and his brother Ronald Rickman.

Cremation will take place and a celebration of life will take place at a later date in Ventura, CA.

Donations to help the family with funeral expenses can be made directly to Fox Funeral Home in Rock Springs, (307) 362-3876.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.foxfh.com.