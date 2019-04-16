Jack Lloyd January 19, 1939 – April 11, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS — Jack Lloyd, 80, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

A resident of Rock Springs since 1969 and former resident of Cokeville, Mr. Lloyd died following a brief illness.

He was born on January 19, 1939 in Montpelier, Idaho, the son of Gilbert and Florence Sorensen Lloyd. Mr. Lloyd attended schools in Montpelier and was a 1954 graduate of the Montpelier High School and he attended and graduated from the Utah State University and earned a Master’s Degree in History.

He married Betty Larson in Cokeville, Wyoming on February 20, 1960. Mr. Lloyd was a United States Navy Veteran.

He was employed as a History teacher for School District #1 for thirty-three years and retired in 2001. He was a part-time employee for the Bureau of Land Management in the maintenance department.

Mr. Lloyd was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

His interests included woodworking, reading, and working crossword puzzles. He most enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife Betty Lloyd of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sons Kevin Lloyd of Gillette, Wyoming and Michael Lloyd and wife Jenifer of Salt Lake City, Utah; one daughter Crystal Profaizer and husband Brad of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two brothers Larry Lloyd of Montpelier, Idaho and Richard Lloyd and wife Dana of West Yellowstone, Montana, one brother in law, Stan Larson of Cokeville, Wyoming, seven grandchildren Maura Lloyd, Hannah Lloyd, Tristan Profaizer, Asnica Lloyd, Jarron Lloyd, Woody Lloyd and Lauren Profaizer; several cousins, nieces, nephews, two dogs, Sam and Gus and one kitty Lizzy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his father and mother in-law Glen and Sadie Larson, one sister in-law Eileen Larson, and one nephew Ryan Lloyd.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 4:00 P.M. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Santa Fe Southwest Grill, 1635 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

