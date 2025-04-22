Jack Otis Beatty (Nov. 4, 1926 – April 21 2025)

Jack Otis Beatty, 98, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Monday, April 21, 2025 at his home. He was a 40 year resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Point of Rocks, and Kansas.

He was born November 4, 1926 in Great Bend, Kansas; the son of Elmer Otis Beatty and Sarah Rosina Whitman.

Jack’s life was a testament to dedication, service, and family. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy, instilling in him values of duty and discipline that he carried throughout his life. After completing his service, Jack embarked on a remarkable 45-year career as a sheet metal worker with Owen Corning Fiberglass, from which he retired in 1987. Never one to be idle, he worked many positions in his life including working with the Carpenter’s Union; he leased the Point of Rocks Bar and operated the business for 10 years before going to the Sweetwater County School District #1 as a school bus driver and also worked as a fuel truck driver.

Jack attended schools in Kansas.

He was a United States Navy Veteran having served in WWII.

His commitment to his community was further exemplified through his involvement as a member of the Archie Hay Post #24.

He married Dianna Taylor July 29, 1987 in Manila. Utah.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, drinking coffee with his friends at Thad’s, going to the Saddle Lite and Toastmaster with his wife.

Survivors include his wife, Dianna Beatty of Rock Springs; three sons, Allen Beatty, Jerry Beatty, and Doug Beatty; one step-son, William Masten; five grandchildren, John David Beatty, Crystal Beatty, Dianna Lasater, Maeghan Beatty; four great-grandchildren, Candin May, Bayliegh Lasater, Stetson Lasater, Layne Lasater.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer Otis Beatty and Sarah Rosina Beatty; one son, Charlie Beatty; one brother, Bill Beatty; one sister, Leeona Beatty; one grandson, Justin Beatty.

His life was a tapestry woven with love, hard work, and community service. His smile, wisdom, and enduring spirit will be remembered by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 3 – 6 P.M. June 1, 2025 at Gunyan Hall, 543 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Private Family Services will be held for the Military Graveside Services and Inurnment.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Jack will be dearly missed, yet his spirit will live on in the hearts of those he touched throughout his long and fruitful life.