Jack R. White (March 31, 1940 – August 8, 2024)

Jack R. White, 84, passed away, Thursday, August 8, 2024 at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs.

He was born on March 31, 1940 in Rock Springs, the son of George White and Jennie White (Henderson).

Jack graduated with Rock Springs High school class 1958.

He worked in the oil and gas industry until his retirement in 1999, doing meter inspections for UP Resources and Anadarko.

Jack married Kelly Hager in Rock Springs at the First Baptist Church on August 2, 1963.

He loved to spend time with his family, he made up games and sang to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jack was one of founders of the Rounders Barrel Racing Club. He cherished his time with his horses, as well as his many other interests including traveling, camping, hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his wife Kelly White of Rock Springs; daughters Cindy White of Evanston, Cathy Kruljac and husband Joe of Rock Springs, Connie Zampedri and husband John of Rock Springs; brother in-laws Jack Lane of Rock Springs, Greg Hager and wife Terri of Casper, Richard Hager of Rock Springs; grandchildren Jessica Britt, Brandon Britt, Zackary Britt, Kyle Zampedri, Cory Zampedri, Cody Zampedri; great grandchildren Averie Gann, Karsyn Gann, Kassidy Britt, Kennedy Freeman, Kylie Bosh, Rori Zampedri, and Luke Zampedri.

He was preceded in death by his parents George and Jennie White and his sister Joann Lane.

Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.