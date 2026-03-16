Jack “Todd” Squires (March 17, 1963 - March 7, 2026).

Todd Squires passed away in Dolores, Colorado on March 7, 2026 after losing his battle with cancer. His parents were at his bedside.

He was born to Jack and Carolyn Squires in Moab, Utah. At a young age, the family moved to Green River, Wyoming where he later graduated from Green River High School in 1981. It was in Green River where he made life long friends, who he never lost contact with.

Todd was a welder by trade. He had many other talents from playing guitar by ear, to singing lyrics he made up to make people laugh, to painting, sculpting and drawing. During chemotherapy sessions, he would keep the young patients entertained by drawing pictures for them to color.

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In fact, to all who knew him,Todd was an entertainer. Regardless of where you met him, he would make you smile. He kept everyone laughing with his nonstop sense of humor. His witty comebacks and funny sayings will never be forgotten.

Todd was a lifelong fan of the Denver Broncos and never missed a game. He also loved spending time in the outdoors fishing and hunting and played golf whenever he had the chance.

Todd is survived by his parents, Jack and Carolyn Squires, sisters, Kerri Jo (Rand) Woods, Cristy Menapace, several nephews and cousins and many, many friends.

Andy Andrews said, “Life itself is a privilege, but to live life to the fullest, well that is a choice.” Todd lived by this quote!

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.