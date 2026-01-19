Jackalope Jump Fundraiser Scheduled in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Jackalope Jump fundraiser for Special Olympics Wyoming is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 7.

The event is part of a statewide series of Jackalope Jump fundraisers held to support Special Olympics Wyoming. Individuals, schools, organizations and businesses may participate by raising funds prior to the event. Fundraising incentives are available based on the amount raised.

Special Olympics Wyoming is a nonprofit organization that provides year-round sports training, athletic competition and related programs for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

The fundraiser is supported by the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics, a public awareness and fundraising program involving law enforcement officers and athletes. Participants carry the Flame of Hope to opening ceremonies of Special Olympics competitions at the local, state, national and international levels.

According to the organization, more than 90,000 law enforcement officers participate annually in the Torch Run across 44 countries, 12 Canadian provinces and all 50 U.S. states.

The jump will be held at Wataha Pond, 2059 Clubhouse Drive. Registration will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the jump at 11 a.m