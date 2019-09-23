Jackie Joe Martin (September 10, 1959 – September 3, 2019)

BURDEN, Kansas– Jackie Joe Martin, 59, of Burden, Kansas, passed away Tuesday morning, September 3, 2019, at Wesley Medical Center.

Born September 10, 1959 in Wichita, Kansas, he was the son of Joe Jenkins and Beverly Martin. He was raised and received his education in Udall, graduating from Udall High School.

Jack lived in Winfield with his first wife and had a son, Maxwell Martin. While in Winfield, he worked in the roofing industry. He joined the United State Navy and then moved to Wyoming for several years. While in Wyoming, he worked in the oil fields.

His family includes his mother Beverly Reed and husband, Jay of Rock Springs, WY; his siblings, Charles Martin of Burden, KS; Jorita Lockwood; Ronald Reed and wife, Edie; Ellen Medler and husband, Jason all of Rock Springs; Georgia Dohora of Cheyenne, WY; Geoffrey Reed and wife, Lori of Cheyenne; nieces and nephews, Paul, Lance, Lucas, Sarah, Ky, Reid; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Jack was preceded in death by his grandparents, his father, and his son Maxwell.

He was buried in Windfield, Kansas.