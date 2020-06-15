Jackie Lee Hansen (May 6, 1961 – June 11, 2020)

Jackie Lee Hansen, 59, passed away June 11, 2020 at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah following a brief illness. She was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for 27 years and a former resident of California.

She was born on May 6, 1961 in Clanton, Alabama, the daughter of Mary Lurleen Easterling.

Jackie married Roy Ole Hansen Jr. on June 10, 1978 in San Diego, California.

She was the head of the family support group of the 1041st Engineer Co. from 1997-2000.

Her interests included gardening, crafting, camping and fishing.

Survivors include her husband Roy of Rock Springs, WY; son Roy Ole Hansen III of Rock Springs, WY; daughters Tina Miller of Louisiana, Stacey Fernandez, Erica Hansen both of Rock Springs, WY, Kelly Hansen of Riverton, WY; sisters Ellen Hobbs, Martha Martinez, Margaret Roeser; and 13 beloved grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother Alphire Verya Easterling, grandfather James Easterling, brothers Robert, James, and Lester Easterling, sisters Bobbie Jean Davenport, and her mother Mary Lurleen Easterling.

Cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com.