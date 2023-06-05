Jackie Lynn Brown (December 15, 1941 – May 29, 2023)

Jackie Lynn Brown, 81, passed away on May 29, 2023 at his home in Green River, Wyoming.

He was born on December 15, 1941 in Goreman, Texas, the son of James Andrew Brown and Lurliene M. Archer.

Jackie married Linda Jeanne Brown in Las Vegas, Nevada; she preceded him in death on June 9, 2016.

He worked in construction for most of his life as a laborer.

Jackie was an avid outdoorsman and loved spending his time hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his son Jason Brown; daughter Sonya Johnson and husband Aaron; brother James Brown and wife Kay; Sisters Cheryl “Sue” Milligan and husband Larry, Avis Dunkin; and beloved grandchildren Kendall Mitchell, Jacob Brown, Makayla Hieb, Preston Hieb; as well as several nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his wife Linda, and parents James and Lurliene Brown.

Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.foxfh.com.