Jackson Police Department Investigating 4 Incidents of Voyeurism and Sexual Battery

JACKSON, Wyo. – In a release put out by the Jackson Police Department (JPD), they are currently investigating four cases in a similar geographical area of town involving voyeurism and sexual battery.

According to JPD, in two of the cases, females were touched in a sexual manner while in their homes by an unknown person. In another case, a female was followed and then approached by an unknown male in the dark and her purse was grabbed. She retained her purse and escaped by running away.

In the most recent case, a person noticed a male outside of the window of a female resident’s home. The witness stated he believed the male looking in the window was masturbating.

The person yelled at the male at the window and he ran away.

All of these incidents were in close proximity to E. Kelly Avenue. Jackson Police is asking residents of this neighborhood to be aware of their surroundings at all times and to report any suspicious activity, particularly after dark. They would also like to remind residents to keep their homes and vehicles locked at all times.

If anyone has any information about these cases or similar cases they are asked to contact Detective Sgt. Russ Ruschill or Detective Jason Figueroa at the police department at 307-733-1430 or TCSO dispatch at 307-733-2331.