Jackson Rallies Past Lady Wolves, Sweeps Green River at Home

JACKSON — Green River’s first road trip of the season proved challenging Tuesday, as Jackson used a second-half rally in the girls match and a strong start in the boys game to sweep the Wolves and Lady Wolves.

The Lady Wolves fell 4-3 after surrendering a two-goal halftime lead, while the Wolves dropped a 5-0 decision, marking their first loss of the season.

Green River’s girls opened strong despite Jackson striking first in the sixth minute to take a 1-0 lead. The Lady Wolves responded in the 15th minute when Isa Vasco scored to even the match. Six minutes later, Brookelyn Phillips gave Green River its first lead with a goal in the 21st minute.

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Vasco added another in the 27th minute, pushing the Lady Wolves ahead 3-1 at halftime.

Jackson, however, controlled the second half. The Lady Broncs cut into the deficit with a goal in the 46th minute, then found the equalizer in the 57th. Just three minutes later, Jackson scored again to take the lead and completed the comeback, holding Green River scoreless in the second half to secure the 4-3 win.

In the boys’ match, Jackson set the tone early and never let up.

The Broncs opened the scoring in the 23rd minute and added another goal with just 12 seconds remaining in the first half to take a 2-0 lead into the break.

Jackson extended its lead immediately after halftime, scoring just 30 seconds into the second half. Additional goals in the 53rd and 61st minutes pushed the advantage to 5-0, where it would remain.

With the losses, Green River’s boys fall to 4-1 on the season, while the Lady Wolves move to 3-2.

The games marked the first road contests of the year for Green River, which will now look to regroup as they host Natrona County and Kelly Walsh this weekend.