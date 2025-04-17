Jackson Sweeps Rock Springs in Wednesday Soccer Doubleheader

ROCK SPRINGS — It was a tough night for Rock Springs High School soccer as both the Tigers and Lady Tigers fell to top-ranked Jackson in Class 4A West conference play Wednesday.

Lady Tigers Shut Out by Jackson

The Rock Springs girls struggled to generate offense against one of the state’s strongest defensive teams, falling 5-0 to the Lady Broncs. Jackson controlled possession throughout much of the match, steadily pulling away after a competitive start.

The loss drops Rock Springs to 2-6 in conference play, with six matches remaining in the regular season. The Lady Tigers will aim to rebound in their next contest against Riverton.

Top-Ranked Broncs Overpower Tigers

In the boys match, the No. 1 Jackson Broncs wasted no time putting their dominance on display, racing out to a 7-0 halftime lead en route to a 9-1 victory over Rock Springs.

The Tigers entered the match near the top of the 4A West standings but were overwhelmed by Jackson’s speed and precision in the attacking third. The lone bright spot for Rock Springs came in the second half when they managed to break the shutout with a goal of their own.

The Tigers now sit at 5-3 in conference play as they regroup ahead of their next outing.