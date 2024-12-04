Jaclyn Stewart (November 7, 1942 – December 2, 2024)

Jaclyn Stewart, 82, passed away on December 2, 2024 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County surrounded by her loving children.

She was born on November 7, 1942 in Paonia, Colorado, the daughter of John and Velma Lillibridge.

Jaclyn married Gary Stewart in Kemmerer, Wyoming on July 7, 1960. He preceded her in death on February 25, 2009.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

In her earlier years, she was a stay-at-home wife and mother. She was a Cub Scout leader and Brownie leader. She worked at the YWCA Support and Safehouse working with the children. She later worked at a Daycare Center and again at the Young at Heart Senior Center. After working she volunteered for Meals on Wheels.

Jacie enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, gardening and all outdoor activities. She also liked playing Scrabble with her long-time friend Karen and Pinnocle with Karen and her husband Gary. In her later years, she enjoyed reading, crocheting, crossword puzzles, bird watching, and feeding stray animals. She attended the Young at Heart Senior Center and really enjoyed going to her painting class.

Jacie loved the Lord and would seek out His word going to different churches in the community. She had numerous Bibles she would search scripture in.

Survivors include her son Gary A. Stewart Jr.; daughters Connie F Stewart Uranker and husband Jerry, Mary E Stewart all of Rock Springs, WY; brother William Andrews and wife Aurelija of Page, AZ; sisters Alice Parmenter and husband Darol of Moab, UT, Linda Kurtz and husband Doug of Grand Junction, CO; grandchildren Christopher Stewart, Joshua Uranker, Tiffany Uranker, Shanaye Stewart; great-grandchildren Malyki Uranker, Alaina Drew, Ayden Stewart, Taytum Webb; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gary, parents John and Velma, grandparents, and brothers John and Robert Lillibridge.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, December 21, 2024, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Brian Poad will be officiating.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.