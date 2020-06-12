Jacob A. “Jake” McJunkin (March 10, 1938 – June 3, 2020)

Jacob A. “Jake” McJunkin, a resident of Lander, Wyoming, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the age of 82.

Mr. McJunkin was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming, on March 10, 1938, to Fredrick Lloyd and Erna Mae McJunkin.

He grew up in Superior, Wyoming, a proud Dragon who graduated from Superior High School in 1956. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Wyoming in 1962. On February 20, 1965, he married Sally Joan Wendt in Rock Springs, where they resided until 2001 before retiring to Lander.

McJunkin served as a civil engineer for the entirety of his career, retiring from his final position with Questar Pipeline in Rock Springs after 22 years of service. He served in leadership roles in local civic organizations including Jaycees, the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks, the Boy Scouts of America, and Junior Achievement. McJunkin was an avid outdoorsman – hunting, fly-fishing, and camping throughout his beloved home state of Wyoming. He was an accomplished woodworker, rock hound, music lover, voracious reader, and a lifelong supporter of HIS University of Wyoming Cowboys.

Mr. McJunkin is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sally McJunkin, son John McJunkin of Chandler, Arizona (wife Christa and sons Jacob and Ian), son Patrick McJunkin of Casper, Wyoming (wife Kim and daughter Taryn), and daughter Susan Anable of Phoenix, Arizona (husband Michael, son Nicholas and daughter Ellise), sisters Virginia Samietz and Mary Voss, and brothers George, David, and Fred McJunkin.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers James and Phillip.

Services are pending. In lieu of flowers, the McJunkin family would appreciate donations made in Mr. McJunkin’s memory to the Casper Firefighters Pipes & Drums at http://www.904pipes.com or c/o Christian Reese, 4718 Mountain Way, Casper, WY 82601