Jacob C. Sanchez (July 19, 1932 – September 11, 2020)

Jacob C. Sanchez, 88, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming. He was a longtime resident of Green River and a former resident of Taos, New Mexico.

Mr. Sanchez was born on July 19, 1932, in Taos, New Mexico; the son of Jacobo Sanchez and Emilia Avila.

He attended schools in New Mexico and California.

Mr. Sanchez married Leonarda Reyes in 1981 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and she preceded him in death.

Jacob worked construction for many years.

He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Mr. Sanchez enjoyed being with family especially his grandchildren, and fishing.

Survivors include two daughters, Yolanda Chacon and husband Edward of Arroyo Hondo, New Mexico, Debbie Martin and husband John of Arroyo Hondo, New Mexico; three step-sons, Selicisimo Alvardo, Baldonero Alvarado, and Jamie Alvarado; two step-daughters, Imelda Alvarado of Green River, Wyoming, Olivia Alvarado of Green River, Wyoming; one brother, Fred Sanchez and wife Mable of Los Angeles, California; three sisters, Angela Lujan and husband Louis of Syracuse, Utah, Dolores Pacheco and husband Gilbert of Rock Springs, Susana Cordova and husband Bob of Green River; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, one brother, Tim Sanchez, and one step-son, Alejandro Alvarado.

Following cremation, private family services will be conducted.

The family respectfully requests donations in Jacob’s memory be made to Mission at Castle Rock, 1445 Uinta Drive, Green River, Wyoming 82935.

