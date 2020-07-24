Jacob Michel Dunnuck (September 13, 1994 – July 19, 2020)

Jacob Michel Dunnuck, 25, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 with his best friend Steven Reed.

He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Jacob was born on September 13, 1994 in Whitley County, Cali., the son of Dennis and Julianne Dunnuck.

He attended schools in Lyman and received a GED.

Jacob was a driller for Nucore Drilling Inc. for the last year and a half.

He loved to spend his time outdoors and enjoyed doing just about anything outside. Jacobs interests also included basketball, singing, playing video games, watching movies and couch cuddles with Tynnan, and above all else spending time with his kids. He will be dearly missed by all who had the gift of knowing him.

Survivors include his fiancé, Tynnan Roark of Rock Springs, Wyo.; parents Dennise and Julian Dunnuck of Hugo Colo.; son Tegon Ray Dunnuck of Hugo, Colo.; and daughter Aurora Roark of Rock Springs, Wyo.

Cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com