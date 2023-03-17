Jacqueline Anderson (June 21, 1943 – March 16, 2023)

Jacqueline Anderson, 79, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a former resident of Phoenix, Arizona and Mesquite, Nevada.

She was born June 21, 1943 in Beach, North Dakota; the daughter of Marvin G. Linson and Della Olaechea Linson.

Ms. Anderson attended schools in Colorado and Nevada. She was a 1961 Aurora High School graduate.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Jacqueline worked for State Farm for many years and retired in 2009 as an Insurance Producer.

She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

She enjoyed bowling; playing cards and gambling.

Survivors include one son, Dirk Anderson and wife Melissa of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two daughters, Kristi Novak and husband Brian of Maryville, Missouri; Jeri Christensen and companion Fred Trujillo of Green River, Wyoming; five grandchildren, Blaec Blaisdell and husband Danny; Blaine Christensen and wife Jordan; Tarin Anderson; Kael Anderson; Neil Novak and wife Sami.

She is preceded in death by her parents Marvin Linson and wife Della and one granddaughter Alyson “Aly” Novak.

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhome.com