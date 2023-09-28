Jacqueline Ann Dolce (September 5, 1937 – September 25, 2023)

Jacqueline “Jacquie” Ann Dolce, 86, passed away peacefully September 25, 2023 surrounded by her loving family at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs.

Jacquie was born September 5, 1937 in Weiser, Idaho; the daughter of Dean Gookin and Lucille Del Pierre.

She attended school in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1955 graduate of the Rock Springs High School. Following graduation, Jacquie attended Denver Business College and received her degree in Business Administration.

Jacqueline married the love of her life, John Anthony Dolce, November 24, 1956 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She owned and operated Dolce Answering Service for 35 years until her retirement in 1987, at which time she began working for Sweetwater County School District #1 as a Food Service Administrative Assistant for almost 10 years.

Jacquie really enjoyed the outdoors and recreational activities including trap shooting, fishing, camping and water skiing. Her other hobbies were golfing, bowling and cooking.

Survivors include her husband of 66 years, John A. Dolce of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son, John “Bud” A. Dolce Jr. and wife Susan of Rock Springs; one daughter Marla K. Pieper and husband Kent of Myton, Utah; five grandchildren, Jason Dolce and wife Amy; Jerame Dolce and fiancé Laura Coleman; Dominique “Nikki” Gines; John Gines and companion Malia St. Andre; and Richard Prather and wife Teasha; eleven great grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dean and Lucille Gookin; one son. Dominic “Nick” Dolce; one sister, Constance Spiker; and one brother, Albert Gookin.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Jacquie’s memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County 333 Broadway Suite 220 Rock Springs, Wyoming or Respite Care 809 Thompson Street Suite F Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, October 6, 2023 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

Condolences can be left at www.vasefuneralhome.com.